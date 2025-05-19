ZHO launches inaugural edition of 'People of Determination Skills Competition 2025'

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 19 (ANI/WAM): Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) today launched the inaugural edition of the "People of Determination Skills Competition 2025", with the participation of 137 students from various centres of the organisation across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.

The event will run for four days, from 19th to 22nd May, and is the first of its kind within the organisation. It aims to strengthen vocational training and promote social inclusion by simulating real work environments.

Participants include 115 students in Abu Dhabi from the Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Delma centres, and 22 students at the Ghayathi Centre representing the Al Dhafra region. All participants are enrolled in the Ministry of Education-accredited Work Readiness Skills Diploma Programme, certified by the Qualifications Centre. This programme is equivalent to a Level 2 vocational certificate (intermediate level) and targets students over the age of 18, preparing them for integration into actual workplaces in alignment with the UAE's strategic focus on investing in human capital.

The competition includes practical assessments in two main skills: First Aid Application and Coffee Preparation. These are conducted through real-life scenario simulations to evaluate students' abilities in applying acquired skills, enhancing their readiness and confidence to enter the workforce.

Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, affirmed that the competition marks a significant milestone in the organisation's efforts to provide an empowering environment for People of Determination.

"The launch of this competition is a strategic step that reflects the organisation's commitment to pioneering impactful initiatives that enhance vocational empowerment and inclusion. This is more than just a competition it's a platform for building confidence, instilling a spirit of challenge, and refining practical skills according to best practices."

He added that the initiative will be developed annually in partnership with stakeholders, aiming to become a permanent fixture that contributes to sustainable career pathways for People of Determination and aligns with the leadership's vision of an inclusive and equitable society.

Engineer Khawla Al Dahmani, General Supervisor of the Competition, explained that the preparations included intensive training supervised by a multidisciplinary team. The training focused on developing individual skills, building confidence, and working under pressure. Evaluation standards were unified to ensure fairness and objectivity through coordination meetings and evaluator training on realistic scenarios. (ANI/WAM)

