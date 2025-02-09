ZHO launches initiative to localise special education teaching

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 9 (ANI/WAM): Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing employment opportunities for People of Determination by providing essential resources and support.

The organisation is actively working to localise specialised professions, including special education teaching, in collaboration with relevant UAE entities.

ZHO emphasised that localising the special education profession will advance humanitarian services tailored to People of Determination. Training Emirati professionals to meet high professional standards ensures effective communication and service delivery, particularly as they share the same cultural background, traditions, and societal values.

As part of this initiative, ZHO has launched a four-year academic programme to train Emirati male jobseekers in special education, supporting the UAE's Emiratisation strategy.

Currently, ZHO employs 161 Emirati special education teachers, with plans to expand through partnerships with UAE institutions. Additionally, 30 male students are enrolled in special education studies, one of whom has already begun working.

The initiative is supported by strategic partners, including United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), the Abu Dhabi Government Empowerment Department, and the National and Reserve Service Authority. UAEU selects students from national service graduates and enrols them in a specialised special education programme, with sub-specialisations in intellectual disabilities, autism, and multiple disabilities. The university also provides field training and additional hands-on courses to enhance students' expertise.

The Abu Dhabi Government Empowerment Department oversees candidate selection, monitors trainees' performance, and facilitates employment contracts. It also fully covers students' stipends throughout the four-year programme.

ZHO is responsible for selecting students, overseeing their training, and ensuring their employment within 90 days of graduation. The National and Reserve Service Authority coordinates with all entities to identify candidates who have completed national service and facilitate their enrolment.

This initiative aims to strengthen the local workforce in special education, equipping Emirati professionals with the skills needed to support People of Determination effectively. (ANI/WAM)

