'ZHO' participates in International Exhibition for Social Technology Forum 2024 in Russia

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 11 (ANI/WAM): Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) will be taking part in the 2024 International Exhibition for the Social Technology Forum, scheduled to take place from May 13th to 18th in the Sverdlovsk Region of Russian Federation.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, joins the discussion focused on promoting the importance of supporting individuals and fostering family values. During the session, he delivers a presentation on assistive technology, social employment, and livelihood assistance for people of determination, as well as the operational and assessment strategies, programmes, and the remarkable progress made by ZHO in the realm of vocational training and job opportunities for these specific groups.

This participation is part of ZHO's high-level delegation visit program, who includes Abdullah Al Kamali, Executive Director of the People of Determination Sector, and several ZHO's department directors.

The purpose of the visit is to explore the experiences of various universities, centres, and specialised national institutions in providing care and rehabilitation for different groups of People of Determination.

The delegation also aims to discuss opportunities for cooperation between these institutions and ZHO in the fields of science, education, culture, and sports, exchange experiences in improving the lives of People of Determination and finalise several cooperation memoranda and agreements. (ANI/WAM)

