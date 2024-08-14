Zimbabwe marks Defence Forces Day with jubilation

Harare, Aug 14 Zimbabweans on Tuesday commemorated the 44th anniversary of the Defense Forces Day, observed every second week of August, to honor members of the uniformed forces for their duty in protecting the country.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa presided over the celebrations held at Rufaro Stadium in Harare, the country's capital. The audience was entertained by military displays, including parachute drops and a flyover of military aircraft over the venue.

In his address, Mnangagwa commended the Zimbabwe Defense Forces for their role in protecting the country, saying security is key to national development.

"The formidability, reliability, dependability, professionalism, and discipline of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces remain the guarantor of the peace and security necessary for the development, modernization, industrialization, and prosperity of our nation," he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Addressing global security concerns, Mnangagwa said the celebrations came at a time when the broader global security environment is characterized by challenges to peace and security.

"Further, among other new types of security threats, the world is witnessing an upsurge of terrorism and cross-border crime, coupled with undue foreign interference in the internal affairs of countries," said Mnangagwa, adding that there remains a strong need to enhance not only domestic military systems but cross-border military and security cooperation.

"Zimbabwe is not spared from both emerging and traditional security threats that include transnational organized crime, human trafficking, cybersecurity threats, drug trafficking, and climate change-induced challenges, among others," he said.

Mnangagwa also took the opportunity to express gratitude to friendly countries for their role in safeguarding national and regional security.

"Beyond Africa, Zimbabwe is grateful for the longstanding support we receive from our fraternal friends and partners such as the People's Republic of China. They were with us in our quest to attain independence and freedom, they are with us today, and they will remain our strong allies in the future," said Mnangagwa.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor