Zohran Mamdani condemns 'racist, baseless attacks' in heartfelt Bronx speech on Islamophobia

New York [US], October 25 : New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani on Friday delivered an emotional speech condemning "racist, baseless attacks" from his opponents, a day before early voting begins in the race he is projected to win, according to Al Jazeera.

Speaking outside a mosque in the Bronx, Mamdani criticised his rivals for bringing "hatred to the forefront", highlighting that their Islamophobia affects not only him as the Democratic nominee but also close to one million Muslims living in New York, Al Jazeera reported.

"To be Muslim in New York is to expect indignity, but indignity does not make us distinct. There are many New Yorkers who face it. It is the tolerance of that indignity that does," Mamdani said in his speech, less than two weeks ahead of the November 4 general election, Al Jazeera noted.

Mamdani, currently a member of the New York State Assembly, said that while he had aimed to keep his campaign focused on affordability, recent attacks from opponents showed that "Islamophobia has emerged as one of the few areas of agreement".

The speech followed controversial remarks by his top opponent, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who laughed after radio host Sid Rosenberg said Mamdani "would be cheering" if another September 11 attack occurred. Cuomo responded in agreement: "That's another problem," Al Jazeera reported.

Basim Elkarra, executive director of Muslim advocacy group CAIR Action, described Cuomo's radio appearance as "despicable, dangerous, and disqualifying".

"By agreeing with a racist radio host who suggested a Muslim elected official would 'cheer' another 9/11, Cuomo has crossed a moral line," Elkarra said.

"Cuomo's willingness to engage in this kind of hate speech, on this kind of platform, shows exactly the kind of leader he is: someone who would rather stoke fear than bring people together," he added.

Mamdani also addressed attacks from Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, stating he had been "slandered" on the debate stage "when he claimed that I support global jihad". He highlighted negative advertisements from Super Political Action Committees that "imply that I am a terrorist or mock the way I eat," Al Jazeera reported.

He recounted personal experiences of Islamophobia, including his "aunt who stopped taking the subway after September 11 because she did not feel safe in her hijab" and a staff member who had the "word 'terrorist' spray-painted" on their garage. He also shared advice that he "did not have to tell people" he was Muslim if he wanted to win elections.

Earlier on Friday, Mamdani received an endorsement from Hakeem Jeffries, the leader of the Democratic Party in the US House of Representatives, representing New York's eighth congressional district, Al Jazeera reported.

Despite support from prominent Democrats, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, Mamdani, a vocally pro-Palestinian candidate, has struggled to secure backing from other top Democrats such as Senator Chuck Schumer.

Mamdani won the Democratic primary in June and is currently leading in polls for the general election. A recent AARP and Gotham Polling and Analytics survey shows him ahead with 43.2 per cent support, followed by Cuomo with 28.9 per cent and Sliwa with 19.4 per cent, while 8.4 per cent were undecided or preferred another candidate.

Cost of living was the primary concern for nearly two-thirds of voters, with public safety and housing affordability also ranking high, Al Jazeera reported.

Current Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat who withdrew from the race after facing corruption allegations, endorsed Cuomo this week, although his name will still appear on the ballot.

