Zoomcar appoints Adarsh Menon as President to lead its business

Bengaluru, Jan 11 Car sharing platform Zoomcar on Thursday announced the appointment of Adarsh Menon as its President to lead its business.

Menon will be responsible for all aspects of growth, operations and customer experience for the company, said the company, which got listed recently on Nasdaq following closing of its business combination.

“In his new role, he will help excellently position the company as we embark on reaching new heights for our emerging market focused peer2peer car sharing platform,” said Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder Zoomcar.

With over 22 years of experience, Menon joined Zoomcar after an eight-and-a-half-year stint with Flipkart and 12 years with Hindustan Unilever.

He has built and led large high-performing, engaged and agile cross-functional teams and has mentored and groomed several industry leaders.

"At Zoomcar, we’re currently sitting on the cusp of a dramatic transformation within personal mobility, and I look forward to working closely with Greg and the broader Zoomcar team to help the company reach new heights,” said Menon.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Zoomcar is a leading marketplace for car sharing focused on emerging markets.

