1 in 5 women investing for the first time, amidst Covid-19: Scripbox survey

New Delhi, March 8 Scripbox, leading digital wealth manager, conducted the third edition of their annual survey, to understand the qualitative aspects of women's investing habits and financial goals. The survey highlights a growing trend of women taking greater control of their money, accelerated by the economic impact of the pandemic.

Women are proactively seeking to educate themselves on money matters, reveals the survey. Nearly 30 per cent of women share that they had sought to educate themselves on personal finance during the pandemic. Thirty per cent of them rely on digital investment platforms for information on financial planning and investing, 20 percent depend on friends and family and 15 percent refer to articles on personal finance.

Seventy per cent of women

