12 Ways to take care of your nails this winter

New Delhi, Dec 26 Who wouldn't yearn for long, healthy nails throughout the year, but especially in the winter when your hands are completely covered and your nails are the only thing left to add glam. Let's look at a few brief hints you should abide by to take good care of your nails this winter.

.Never leave your nails naked. When your nails have a coat of armor in the name of base coat, polish, and top coat, they're protected from water. They're also less likely to break and peel because they're protected. Always protect your nails with polish. A naked nail is a sad nail.

.Take 1 tablespoon of almond and castor oil, mix a little hand cream in it, and now soak your nails in it for about 15-20 minutes. Take your hands out and massage the mixture into your hands. This will nourish and moisturize your nails and hands too.

.As with everything else, our nails lose a ton of moisture during the winter season, when the temperature begins to drop. Therefore, a lack of moisture can result in dry and brittle nails. So, keep your hands, fingers, and nails moisturized to prevent moisture loss from the cold weather, and safeguard your nails from splitting, peeling, and breaking. Use a good hand cream and make sure to apply a coat of that cream on each nail and massage it well.

.Humidifiers work wonders for making dry, cold air into warm, moist air. Warm, moist air doesn't suck the life out of your skin, hair, and nails. A drugstore humidifier works fine, and if you don't have one

