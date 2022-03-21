19-year-old man, who runs 10 km every night after work, is an inspiration for all

Nothing can stop you from achieving your goals if you have the dedication and patience -- that's what a 19-year-old Noida boy Pradeep Mehra has been conveying with a video that has gone viral.

On Sunday, filmmaker Vinod Kapri took to Twitter and shared a post that has left everyone inspired.

The post includes a video of Pradeep, who runs 10 km every night after his duty at McDonald's in Noida so that he becomes fit enough to join the Indian army one day.

The video shows Vinod Kapri, who's driving a car, interacting with the boy who is sprinting on a road in Noida late night. The filmmaker, presumably out of curiosity, slows down his car and initiates a conversation with him.

Despite Vinod Kapri offering him a lift to his home several times, he refused, saying he prefers to run home because he doesn't get the time to do it otherwise during the day.

During the conversation, Pradeep revealed that his mother is currently hospitalised, and he lives with his brother in Noida's Barola village.

Further in the video, Pradeep, who originally hails from Uttarakhand's Almora town, said that he will cook his dinner once he reaches home since his brother works the night shifts.

"Last night at 12 o'clock on the road of Noida, I saw this boy running very fast with a bag on his shoulder. I thought he is in some trouble, lift should be given. Repeatedly offered lift but it declined... You will fall in love with this child if you listen to the reason," Vinod Kapri captioned the clip.

Pradeep's video has been making waves ever since the filmmaker shared it online. From celebrities to small children, everyone's in awe of Pradeep.

Heaping praises on Pradeep, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted, "champions are made like this .. whether on the sports field or anything they do in life .. He will be a winner..thank you Vinod for sharing this .. yes PURE GOLD."

"This will make your Monday morning! What A Guy," former cricketer Kevin Pietersen commented.

Calling Pradeep a "real inspiration", a netizen tweeted, "You are solid Gold Pradeep Mehra - a truly worthy future warrior."

Hope Pradeep's hard work pays off one day.

( With inputs from ANI )

