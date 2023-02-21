2 of the 20 incredible new Works of Wonder in India
By IANS | Published: February 21, 2023 11:39 AM2023-02-21T11:39:02+5:302023-02-21T11:51:13+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 21 The top 20 modern architectural, artistic, and design achievements are known as "Works of ...
New Delhi, Feb 21 The top 20 modern architectural, artistic, and design achievements are known as "Works of Wonder," and two of them are from India.
Map Museum of Art & Photography, Bengaluru India
Designed by Mathew and Ghosh Architects, MAP aims to transform perceptions of museums through educational programming and welcoming architecture. The five-story building references the humble water tank, an unmistakable fixture of local neighborhoods. Inside, a vast collection of paintings, photography, textiles, sculpture, and design
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app