3 easy hairstyles to slay the party season!

New Delhi, Nov 26 Looking to turn heads at your next party? Get ready to rock stunning party hairstyles that will make you the center of attention. From serious volume to fun braids, these hairstyles will elevate your overall look.

Presenting a step-by-step guide to the most trending hairstyles this party season, brought to you by Schwarzkopf. Get ready to steal the spotlight!

The lazy girl luxe waves: The quickest way to slay

Required tools: A blow dryer, small round hairbrush, curling iron, hair mousse, hair wax, and hairspray.

Step 1: Start off with wet hair. Apply Taft Locken Curl Hair Mousse and distribute evenly through your hair using your fingers.

Step 2: Blow dry using a small round brush to create natural volume and curls.

Step 3: Use a medium-sized curling iron and begin to curl hair from the bottom up. Twist the hair before curling. Then, take a small curling iron and curl from the top to the bottom.

Step 4: Apply the Taft Ultimate Hair Wax and scrunch your hair to add texture.

Step 5: Finish off the look with Taft Hair Lacquer Hairspray for an anti-humidity effect and an all-day hold.

Braids are back: Try this mermaid fishtail

Required tools: A blow dryer, a hairbrush, a curling iron, hair elastic, hairspray, and hair mousse.

Step 1: Apply Taft Power Hair Mousse on wet hair and distribute it evenly in your hair using your fingers.

Step 2: Blow dry your hair and scrunch with your fingers to create texture and natural waves. Flip your hair to one side and blow dry against your natural growth using a brush to create extra volume.

Step 3: Loosely curl your hair with a small curling iron from the top to the bottom. Let the curls cool down and slightly brush them out.

Step 4: Divide your hair into three equal sections.

Step 5: Braid your hair very loosely till the end. Secure the end with an elastic band.

Step 6: Use your fingers to loosen the braid by pulling the loops apart to create the undone look.

Step 7: Use Taft Phyto Keratin Hairspray for added strength and powerful hold, and voila you're ready to slay!

Big Blowouts! Add serious volume

Required tools: A blow dryer, small round hairbrush, curling iron, hair mousse, and hair spray.

Step 1: Use the Taft Locken Curl Hair Mousse on damp hair and distribute it evenly through your hair using your fingers.

Step 2: Blow dry your hair using a big round head brush and create a natural swing of the tips.

Step 3: Next, take a smaller round brush and blow dry the front streaks outwards.

Step 4: Take a big-sized curling iron and start curling hair from the middle of your head to the bottom. Twist your hair before curling. Slightly brush your curls out to create a wavy effect.

Step 5: Finish off the look with Taft Hair Lacquer Hairspray for an anti-humidity, all-day hold.

