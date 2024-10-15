5 Gurgaon Eateries With a Heart Healthy Menu

Eating out doesn’t have to mean compromising your health goals—especially when it comes to keeping your heart healthy. In Gurgaon, a city known for its vibrant culinary scene and well traveled audiences, several restaurants are embracing heart-smart ingredients and mindful cooking techniques that allow you to enjoy your meals guilt-free. Whether you're looking for oil free options, whole grains, or plant based meals that are low in unhealthy fats and high in nutrients, there are plenty of places serving delicious dishes that benefit your heart.

Here’s a guide to five heart-healthy dining spots in Gurgaon, where you can savor flavor while prioritizing your well-being:

1. ZOIL by Reflex

Where: Reflex Bar, Brewer & Dining, M3M IFC, Gurugram

ZOIL is India’s first cooked, zero-oil kitchen for North Indian cuisine. Available on the menu of the landmark Reflex Bar, Brewery & Dining in Gurugram, this unique culinary concept looks to bring audiences flavourful Indian recipes with a heart healthy twist. With a specially crafted menu with signature spices, thoughtfully picked ingredients and a zero oil approach, ZOIL promises a guilt-free dining experience for those looking for healthy choices, without compromising on taste. It is also open for orders on Zomato and Swiggy.

Must-Try: Tandoori Broccoli, Paneer Seekh Kebab, Chicken Khurchan, Chicken Biryani, Mutton Curry, Kashmiri Dum Aloo, Fish Paturi.

2. Fab Café by Fabindia

Where: Sector 43, Gurugram

With a focus on clean, natural ingredients, Fab Café is perfect for health-conscious diners. They emphasize gluten-free, vegan, and keto-friendly options, all made without refined oils or sugars. Heart-healthy choices include their millet-based dishes, vegetable-forward salads, and smoothies made with cold-pressed oils.

Must-Try: Quinoa Salad with Avocado and Seeds, Spinach and Walnut Raita.

3. Greenr Café



Where: 32nd Avenue, Gurugram

A favorite among vegetarians and vegans, Greenr Café is all about sustainable, plant-based dining. Their menu features nutrient-dense, fiber-rich dishes that are great for heart health, focusing on whole grains, fresh veggies, and healthy fats. The menu includes continental favourites and a vibrant breakfast and beverage menu, made entirely to cater to vegans and vegetarians.

Must-Try: Jackfruit Carnitas, Baja Black Bean Earth Bowl, Tuscan Shroomball Pizza, Greenr Tiramisu

4. Getafix Café

Where: Cross Point Mall, Gurugram

If you're looking for healthy comfort food, Getafix Café combines taste and nutrition in all the right ways. The menu includes whole wheat and multigrain options, salads, smoothies, and dishes rich in lean proteins, perfect for maintaining a heart-healthy diet.

Must-Try: Zoodles Pasta, Whole Wheat Pita Pockets, Berrarana Smoothie, Buckwheat Pancakes, Air Fried Falafel.

5. Pita Pit

Where: Golf Course Road, Gurugram

For a quick, nutritious bite, Pita Pit offers customizable pita wraps and salads that are rich in lean proteins, healthy fats, and packed with veggies. You can opt for whole wheat pitas, and their hummus and grilled chicken fillings are perfect for a heart-healthy meal on the go.

Must-Try: Chicken Caesar Pita with Hummus, Fresh Mediterranean Salad.

These five restaurants in Gurgaon prove that eating heart-healthy doesn't have to be boring. From plant-based bowls to innovative Indian fare, you’ll find meals that are both delicious and good for the heart!