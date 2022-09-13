5 Indian platforms to help keep your kids engaged

New Delhi, Sep 13 In today's fast-paced world, it's crucial to keep your child involved in activities that foster critical thinking in young children and help them develop problem-solving skills, which will enable them to think of new possibilities and solutions.

Additionally, engaging platforms support kids' dexterity, creativity, self-expression, concentration, learning, and planning abilities. They take in knowledge and ideas, then employ creativity to come up with answers, further strengthening their intellectual and cognitive foundation. Today, there are various new age platforms that enhance abilities and foster a child's creativity and brain growth.

Here's a list of five Indian platforms that parents can consider to keep their kids engaged:

Vedic Maths India

Children can learn arithmetic online at Vedic Maths India. All students over the age of five may use this platform. One of the quickest mental math systems is Vedic mathematics. The Vedas, which means "the fountain-head of knowledge," are the source of this ancient Indian text, which has applications in many fields including technology, algebra, geometry, and more. It is thought that using this platform will assist students learn more about maths.

Children's Art Museum of India

