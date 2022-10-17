5 must-have supplements for millennials

New Delhi, Oct 17 In recent years, the pace of our life has accelerated significantly and become much more demanding. This is particularly true of millennials. Stress, irregular sleep patterns, fast food, and a lack of physical activity have all become commonplace. To combat these modern-day lifestyle issues, it is critical to maintaining a healthy diet rich in all nutrients.

However, we can no longer rely on a few foods to meet all of our nutritional needs. This is where supplements come in and help maintain the overall well-being of our body. But, with so many options available, how do we choose the right supplement? Here's a list to help us navigate the space:

Multivitamins

Multivitamins are supplements that contain essential vitamins and minerals that the body requires to function properly. While it is best to get all our nutrients from food, many people cannot meet their dietary needs solely through food. Multivitamins fill nutritional gaps in our diets and provide our bodies with a healthy supply of essential nutrients. They protect your body from diseases and deficiencies by supplying essential vitamins and minerals. They have been shown to reduce heart disease, prevent cancer, support a healthy body, and boost immunity to face daily challenges. There are numerous options available on eCommerce platforms and in the market at large, which are further differentiated based on the needs of men and women.

Omega-3

Omega-3 fatty acids are important nutrients to maintain a healthy body. It helps lower cholesterol levels in our bodies, resulting in a healthier metabolism and heart. Omega-3 consists of three fatty acids alphalinolenic acid

