5 OTT platforms to binge and watch some real regional content

New Delhi, Jan 6 It's fine to have Netflix and chill plans for the weekend, but have you tried binge-watching a local series on an OTT platform? Although we are far from our hometowns and live in busy, fast-paced metropolises, the memories of quiet evenings, early-morning shikara rides, and the uplifting sounds of our hometown folklore inspire a sincere desire to reconnect with our roots. Because of this, someone really did say: "Where I was born and raised is where I keep all my yesterdays."

The current generation of Indian millennials like to consume content in their own tongue and has progressed past Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, Disney +, and Hotstar to discover new regional content categories. Regional content climbed from 27 per cent of the titles generated to 46 per cent in 2021, according to a recent FICCI EY analysis.

Regional language usage in OTT video content is anticipated to increase from 27 per cent in 2020 to 54 per cent in 2024. It is clear from Allu Arjun's magnetic attraction in the movie Pushpa, which captivated audiences everywhere and was seen by individuals regardless of language proficiency. The dynamics of content development are shifting as a result of the creation of regional content to connect with culture.

OTT platforms to binge and watch some real regional content:

Hoichoi

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor