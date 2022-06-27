5 reasons to bring kids into the kitchen

New Delhi, June 27 The kitchen is a simple and casual place, but it can become the hub for developing and enhancing you're kid's skills, be it motor, sensory, or even curiosity. Simple scientific experiments play a vital role in kids' development as they grow up. Purvi Gandhi, Occupation Therapist, Intervention Coach and Founder of Theraphil, breaks down each skill a child can gain while helping out in the kitchen:

* Motor skills: This includes gross as well as fine motor skills. When you stir with wooden spoons, pour, squeeze, knead a dough, open different size and shaped bottles

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor