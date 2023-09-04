5 resorts to bookmark for a long weekend escape

New Delhi, Sep 4 The much-awaited festive season is fast approaching, and so are a host of long weekends over the upcoming months of September, October, and November. These long weekends also bring the treasured moments to indulge in some travel therapy to explore some exotic destinations. Here are the top five resorts that you may bookmark for that rejuvenating long weekend escape. While being easily accessible and close to home, they are luxurious, private, and peaceful; allowing you to explore the best nature has to offer.

Nature immersive holidays at Nirjhara, Bali

Sustainable boutique retreat Nirjhara, in Tabanan on Bali’s southwest coast is artfully designed around the spectacular cascading waterfall after which it is named. Surrounded by lush forests and boundless rice fields, Nirjhara blends seamlessly into nature. The property promises to offer guests a secluded and environmentally conscious haven, just a stone’s throw from the island’s volcanic sand beaches, must-see Tanah Lot Temple, and the popular towns of Canggu and Ubud. The resort is conveniently located in Tabanan, Bali’s agricultural heart, and serves as the ideal gateway to discover the island’s most stunning natural wonders, from the scenic Jatiluwih rice terraces to the province’s impressive waterfalls.

Nirjhara offers an array of bespoke experiences for guests to immerse themselves in the local culture and natural surroundings, from bicycle tours through the rice fields to traditional cleansing rituals at a secluded holy spring. Guests can head to nearby Kedungu beach for early morning surf lessons or saddle up for sunset horse rides, peacefully exploring the picturesque paddies and black-sand beaches. Expert local guides will take guests on off-the-beaten-track explorations through the hills of Tabanan and Badung, starting at the sacred Sangeh Monkey Forest and ending at the majestic Nungnung Waterfall.

A Wellness Experience at Chiva-Som

The coming months are also just the ideal time for some rejuvenation and detox holidays before the year's end. For an enriching wellness getaway, look no further than Chiva-Som located at Hua-Hin in Thailand. For 28 years, the award-winning Chiva-Som has pioneered transformative wellness practices to global acclaim. Its commitment to an innovative, holistic approach that expertly balances mind, body, and spirit continues to this day.

Optimal, bespoke wellness lies at the heart of each Chiva-Som experience. With its unique synergy of indigenous traditions and evidence-based wellness, Chiva-Som partners with guests on highly personalised wellness journeys focused on complete lifestyle transformation. Each of its retreats addresses all facets of the mind and body. Perfect for a long weekend vacation, Chiva-Som offers a 3-night retreat A Taste of Chiva-Som. This retreat is perfect for those experiencing Chiva-Som for the first time or who aren’t sure what to choose. Upon arrival, your Health and Wellness Advisor will guide you through the resort’s menu of treatments and activities to map out your journey based on your objectives. Whether it’s pure relaxation or a lifestyle transformation, the team ensures that your entire experience is truly fulfilling. In addition, on each day of your retreat, you can select a treatment of your choice from the daily menu.

Discover your secret sanctuary at Pimalai Resort & Spa

Pimalai’s 900-meter beachfront and 100 acres of paradise have always been the perfect place to retreat and reconnect with nature amidst lush tropical forests and the endless Andaman waters. This award-winning property cascades through tropical jungles easing its way towards one of Thailand’s best beaches: Kantiang Bay. It’s here that families while the days away amidst lush tropical forests and the endless Andaman waters lounging on what often feels like a private beach or spending action-packed afternoons out in the cerulean sea scuba diving, snorkelling or simply enjoying a sunset cruise together.

Experience-seekers can enjoy offshore excursions, mangrove tours in a gondola boat, jungle treks, and relaxing walks through the heritage-rich old town. Culinary enthusiasts can participate in Pimalai’s Thai cooking class where you can learn a few famous Thai recipes under the guidance of one of the resort’s Thai chefs. Prior to the actual cooking, the chef will take you on a tour of the resort’s organic garden for an introduction and a better understanding of the herbs, spices, and vegetables that you will be using during the practical part of the cooking lesson. Familiarise yourself with ingredients such as lemongrass, ginger, galangal, kaffir lime, Thai sweet basil, etc. A delightful experience of cooking at Pimalai’s Seven Seas restaurant overlooking Kantiang Bay awaits you.

A private hideaway at Samujana

Located in the beautiful Koh Samui, one of the most enchanting islands in Asia with an outstanding display of wildlife, including turtles and dolphins, as well as all of the culture that Thailand has to offer, Samujana offers one of the most exclusive and luxurious getaways in this part of the world. Providing an unparalleled experience with its motto being, “Your Place. Your Time”, each villa at Samujana comes automatically with its private Villa Manager and villa maid, state-of-the art leisure facilities, and the latest in audio and media amenities. Your private villa is your HOME away from home and if you really fancy having your own private chefs, you need just to ask and the team will take care of the rest.

Samujana boasts unprecedented magnificence in architecture, with spectacular sea views and a high level of personalised service. It is perched perfectly on a hillside overlooking a coral cove, with beach access and all villas offer the best views in Samui. With 23 charming villas from 1 to 8 bedrooms, all with oversized private infinity pools, modern Thai architecture, and breath-taking views, services, and details that make the world different, Samujana is the perfect place for friends and family to gather and have a great time with no interruption from the outside world. While at Samujana, your private villa is also the ideal location to focus on your well-being. Wellness retreats and experiences with the top therapists and experts in Koh Samui create unique opportunities for each guest.

Tropical vibes at Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort

If an exotic beach holiday with stunning views and lavish amenities is on your mind, head to Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort. Located on the southern tip of Phu Quoc Island, Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort is a hidden tropical retreat. Uniquely embraced on both sides by the sea, the resort boasts two pristine beaches and stunning ocean views from dawn until dusk. With 215 villas strategically positioned at different heights along the peninsula, each of the room categories is a haven of comfort, privacy, and relaxation. Varying in location and size, the villas are ensconced in nature with an equally stunning yet unique view. Each villa comes equipped with a private infinity pool, bedroom(s), large, luxurious living rooms, a dining room, and a kitchenette.

Indulge in several experiences on offer at the resort including kayaking, snorkelling, mixology class and kickboxing class, mindfulness sunset, and barbeque dinner in-villa. Nourish your mind and body at the Plumeria Spa, the best hilltop spa in Phu Quoc. Let the caring spa professionals help you relax and rejuvenate, unwind and rebalance. With 10 impeccable treatment rooms and several services, including a couple’s room, VIP treatment room, reflexology, and hair care facilities, Plumeria Spa has everything needed to recalibrate the body, mind, and spirit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor