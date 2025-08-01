5 Signs Someone You Love Might Be Quietly Struggling — From a Psychiatrist

Each of us has friends and family members who depend on us for strength when things get tough. But when challenges become truly difficult,it’s our loved ones who stand by us and help build the resilience we need to navigate daily life. But what happens when they need help and we're not even aware of it?

According to the clinical team at BetterPlace Health, a leading mental health clinic in Delhi, it’s important to check in with your friends and family because they might be struggling with something not immediately visible to us.

Many people delay seeking therapy because they believe their symptoms are “normal” or temporary. However, recognising the signs early can make all the difference.

Here are five everyday behaviours that might indicate that your loved one needs more than just encouragement:

1. Constantly Fatigued, Even After Rest

Typically, a good night’s sleep is all you need to feel rejuvenated. But sometimes, even eight hours of sleep or rest is not enough to take away that tiredness.

The clinical team at BetterPlace Health explains that when someone reports sleeping all night yet still waking up exhausted, it may signal a deeper mental health condition like depression, anxiety, or other mood disorders. It’s possible the body is resting, but the mind remains in distress.

If someone frequently mentions having no energy or a desire to stay in bed all day, it’s worth gently encouraging them to speak to a professional who can help identify the root cause and help them work on it.

2. Withdrawing from Everyone

It’s perfectly healthy for someone to want a safe and peaceful space to spend some alone time with themselves, a place where they can reflect on their feelings and truly process their day. However, it may indicate a deeper issue if your loved one begins consistently avoiding people, social settings, calls and messages, leading to isolation.

Withdrawal is one of the earliest signs of depression and emotional burnout. People often shut down emotionally when they feel overwhelmed or ashamed of how they’re feeling. Gently encouraging your loved one to consider therapy in a non-judgemental, supportive way can provide them with a safe space to open up and work on their feelings.

3. Losing Interest in Things They Once Loved

When people are suffering from a hidden mental health challenge, they often abandon hobbies they once deeply enjoyed. Painting, dancing, playing an instrument, sports—if they suddenly lose interest in activities they previously loved, it might be a sign of something deeper.

Ms. Sulagna Mondal, a clinical psychologist at BetterPlace Health, explains that this condition is called anhedonia, a hallmark symptom of depression. She says, “When someone says things like ‘Nothing excites me anymore’ or ‘What’s the point?’, we take that seriously. It means their emotional system may be shutting down.”

This isn’t something you can fix by simply saying “Cheer up.” It may need guided therapy and, in some cases, medical intervention. A combination of psychiatric and psychological care can help them find their way back to feeling like themselves again.

4. Major Changes in Eating or Sleeping Patterns

You don’t have to be a professional to notice when someone’s eating or sleeping habits drastically change. Skipping meals, binge eating, staying up all night, or oversleeping regularly can all be signs of an underlying mental health concern.

Dr. Akul Gupta, consultant psychiatrist at BetterPlace Health, shares, “Disturbed sleep and appetite are important indicators of mental health problems. Noticeable changes in either are often signs of emotional distress or underlying mood and anxiety disorders.”

These symptoms are often brushed aside as lifestyle issues, but they can be early indicators of depression, anxiety, or even hormonal imbalances. A thorough assessment by a mental health team can help identify the cause and begin the right treatment.

5. Expressing Hopelessness or Giving Up

“I don’t think anything will ever get better.”

“I’m tired of trying.”

“No one would even notice if I disappeared.”

These phrases might sound subtle or even be passed off as jokes, but they are some of the most concerning indicators.

Ms. Ayushi Paul, a clinical psychologist at BetterPlace Health, emphasises that these signs should never be ignored, even if said lightly. They often indicate serious distress and can be a precursor to self-harm or suicidal tendencies.

In such cases, time is of the essence. Therapy can bring the person back to reality, gain perspective, and help them process their feelings and develop healthy coping mechanisms.

What You Can Do

You don’t need to play the role of a psychologist to make a difference in someone’s life. You just need to care enough to notice and speak up.

Here’s what you can do:

Check in with them regularly Avoid trivialising or dismissing what they feel Gently share your observations Encourage them to talk to a mental health professional Offer to accompany them to a session if they’re hesitant

