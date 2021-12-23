5 ways to brighten up your home in Winter

New Delhi, Dec 23 Winter, when hibernating homes battle to remain awake, this necessitates a return to style and statement - a vivacious home renovation. In the midst of the relaxed seasonal mood, winter homes need to find a balance between relaxation and rejuvenation, all wrapped in a swirl of unique decor ideas. Interior Designer Punam Kalra, Creative Director of I'm the Centre For Applied Arts shows you how:

Rich Colour Palettes

Pewter duo available at Interior Designer Punam Kalra, Creative Director of I'm the Centre for Applied Arts.

The warmer tones of the season's colours counteract the season's cold breeze. Summer memories are evoked by vibrant, richer hues with a reflected face-a fresh tint of tangerine, a deep sheen of coral, or a more neutral-sided shade of mustard. These hues can be used as solid paints or textured wallpapers on the walls, in unique abstract designs, sensuous art, or natural stone grains, with a slight metallic accent to bring a dramatic twist to the relaxing atmosphere.

Plush Furnishings

Forest ottoman available at Interior Designer Punam Kalra, Creative Director of I'm the Centre for Applied Arts.

Warm upholstery-velvet, fur, suede, and other luxurious fabric-was used to combat the cold in earlier framed pieces. Wrap everything up, from huge pieces like sofas and recliners to small pairings like ottomans, pouffes, and coffee tables. Overshadow the backdated diamond tufts with blind and channel tufts for a modest yet whimsical effect in the overall interior design.

Non-chalant Moodboards

Every place needs a chance to appreciate the season's real personality. This is why extra throw pillows and blankets can be brought in, with an overabundance of patterns and textures-modest plaids, checks, and other patterns mixed with dense textures and bold-neutral colour duos to evoke winter symbolism. You may unashamedly enjoy the winter scene by laying an oriental carpet, an abstract rug, or a solid dhurrie near your tea tables, along the fire place, or on your couches.

Extroverted Ambience

Winter's compulsion to obsess about light is palpable. Remove the window screens to make room for sunbathing areas. Sheer curtains in private spaces and attractive valances in living and other communal areas can help to break up the monotony of the inside. Set up a window view with a coffee table, a wingback chair, and a homemade fur rug to look out the window at the grey outdoors and bask in the season's vibe.

Warm Details

Wood, candles, fireplaces, open BBQs, and other warmer matters come to mind at this time of year. In furnishing, decorating, and even re-decorating, the season honours these components of thermal comfort. Vintage candles, with or without scent, can be placed in an antique candle stand, or warm lighting can be added with vintage chandeliers or rustic pendants that complement the natural golden-yellow glow.Distressed wood can be used as sidetables, shelves, wall hangings, personalised showpieces, and more. You can replicate the summery vibe with artisanal flower vases, fresh indoor houseplants, cosy pottery, earthen tableware, and more, in addition to the usual, demode statements.

In addition, fireplaces exemplify flair and sophistication, and they now serve as a fashion statement. Electric and ethanol fireplaces have taken over the residential scene thanks to their hassle-free operation and aesthetic appeal.

