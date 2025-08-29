6 Times Pooja Hegde Stunned With Her Western Wardrobe

When it comes to the Western wardrobe, Pooja Hegde serves a fashion feast! From solid structured coat dresses to streetstyle casuals or a wrapped mini dress, Pooja knows her fashion flavour and leaves no crumbs when it comes to slaying.



Coat mini dress: Pooja served major bossy vibes in a printed coat mini dress. Keeping it low-key but striking, the Retro actress accessorised it with hooped earrings and completed it with a sprinkle of sass.

Streetstyle casuals: Pooja Hegde clubbed neon with denim flared pants and an open jacket, exuding a laid-back fashion appeal. She added oomph to it by layering the look with metallic shades, a dainty neckpiece and white sneakers.

White wrapped mini dress: Pooja kept it sultry and chic in a white wrapped mini dress. Letting her vibe speak the loudest, she accessorised the look with minimal jewellery and styled her hair in loose curls.

Trench Coat: Pooja Hegde raised the temperature in a black monokini and added a contrasting layer of a white trench coat. Keeping it hot, she sported heeled boots and simply served a fashion statement.

Bling Pantsuit: Pooja Hegde dolled up in a full black pantsuit featuring a blingy effect all across. Keeping it slightly old-school, the Monica star accessorised her look with selective jewellery pieces.

Pink bodycon: Pooja Hegde channelled her inner Barbie by donning a bright pink rumpled bodycon dress with a deep V neckline. She topped it off with silver strappy heels and layered it with minimal jewellery pieces.