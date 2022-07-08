7 bad habits that are damaging your nails

New Delhi, July 8 "Nail-biting and peeling off polish is only the beginning of many bad habits that can damage nails. If you want healthy, beautiful hands then stop these seven things right now," says Dr. Navnit Haror, Founder & Director of Derma Miracle Clinic.

Nasty Habit #1: Cutting or Playing with Your Cuticles

Stop cutting or playing with your cuticles because it can damage the nail bed and lead to ridges developing on nails.

Bad Habit #2: Wearing Polish for Weeks on End

The health of your nails can depend on how you care for them. If they're not properly looked after leaving nail polish for long periods could lead to Keratin Granulation and rough white patches forming under the surface layer which would eventually get removed with every removal processleaving behind damaged skin that may break easily or even peel.

Horrible Habit #3: Keeping Your Nails Long

Long nails are more likely to snag and break, which can lead you into a world of pain. They're also prone to bacterial/fungal infections because dirt or debris gets stuck underneath them.

Nasty Habit # 4: Not Eating Right

The best way to keep your nails healthy is by eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and protein. It's better to choose healthy options high in iron, biotin

