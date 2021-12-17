7 travel predictions for 2022

New Delhi, Dec 17 While Covid-19 is still in the rearview mirror, an unwavering sense of optimism for the future of travel is taking its place. Booking.com commissioned a thorough research with more than 24,000 travellers across 31 countries and territories 1, including India, to predict how travel would continue to be redefined in 2022, combining it with its own data and insights as a digital travel leader for the past 25 years.

According to its 'Travel Predictions 2022 Research,' 2022 will be the year to capitalise on uncertainty and begin making up for lost vacation time in a big manner, with the percentage of travellers who believe they need to do so increasing 52 per cent year over year*. The forecasts illustrate how individuals will rekindle their passion for travel in the coming year. It's all about seizing the day in 2022 and making every journey meaningful, whether it's as part of a self-care routine or the excitement of just saying yes to whatever travel possibilities and experiences come their way.

Vitamin Vacay: Travel will become an essential part of self-care

Getting away on vacation, more than daily exercise or mindful meditation, will become the form of self-care in 2022, with over 84 per cent of Indian travellers stating that travel enhances their mental and emotional wellbeing more than other types of rest and relaxation. After more than a year of ever-changing travel restrictions, the significant health and wellness advantages of travel are now being recognised. According to the study, 85 per cent of Indian travellers believe that having a holiday planned improves their mental well-being, and 69 per cent of Indian travellers said they didn't know how important travel was to their well-being until it was no longer a possibility.

Resetting the Out Of

