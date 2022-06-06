7 underrated foods that are great for you

New Delhi, June 6 Humans are becoming more aware of what they consume and how it affects them as the world becomes more health conscious. The food we eat have a direct impact on our mental and physical health. Some bite-sized foods provide concentrated doses of vitamins and minerals, while others aid in digestion and absorption. Every food contains some inherent goodness, but some deliver it in large quantities. They contain so many nutrients that they almost act as a supplement. But, of course, far superior. Many of these superfoods are often so underappreciated that their benefits are not widely known. It's time to make a change.

Check out these underrated items:

Fortified salt: Stopping your salt intake abruptly in ones diet unless indicated by their doctor is a bad idea. Instead one can switch to salt that is fortified with right compounds like the much needed zinc makes more sense. This can help contribute to overall immunity in our body. Zinc also helps with faster healing of wounds and fighting respiratory infections.

Pumpkin seeds: Pumpkin seeds have a delicious nutty flavour and are packed with carotenoids, which help skyrocket your immunity and keep your eyes super healthy. Plus these underrated seeds help enhance our memory, critical thinking, and general cognition.

Fox nuts: These are a good source of protein and fibre, they are moderately high in calories

