8 of India's top adventure sports places

New Delhi, March 16 India is one of the few countries that has something to offer adventurers of all types. When it comes to adventure excursions in India, there's something for everyone, from the majestic Himalayas to the vast Thar desert, the Rann of Kutch, the seashore, and the islands of Andaman and Lakshadweep. Trekking, hang-gliding, bungee jumping, scuba diving, hot-air ballooning, white river rafting, and snow skiing are just a few of the exhilarating adventure activities available.

Adventure sports are becoming increasingly popular, and some locations have become hubs for these activities, earning them the title of county adventure destinations. If you want to feel thrilled, here is the list of the 8 best adventure sports places in India:

Bungy Jumping in Rishikesh and Goa

Rishikesh has become one of the best places to experience the bliss of weightlessness, with the highest bungy jumping platform, Jumpin Heights. That's your own official ticket to getting high - figuratively speaking! Enjoy this adventure sports with your companions while relaxing in the Ganges' clean water! You can experience bungy jumping with Jumpin Heights, which has a record of 1,00,000 jumps. Goa is also growing as one of the best places for bungy jumping in India. Here also you can plan your bungy jumping with Jumpin Heights.

Giant Swing in Rishikesh

Adapted from the Canyon swing in New Zealand, this is a once in a lifetime experience. The highest spot is in Rishikesh, from a height of 83 meters, where one is fitted with a chest and seat harness. Due to the different processes of the Jump from the Bungy, the Giant Swing in India allows you to enjoy double the freefall of the Bungy, with considerably more speed, and almost as much fear.

River Rafting in Uttarakhand

India's most exciting adventure destination is Uttarakhand's valleys. The tremendous Himalayas of Garhwal are one of the state's many adventure attractions. The Tons River runs through Garhwal, making it the greatest place to go river rafting. The Tons valley is located in the Jaunsar Bawar region, and the river gives numerous rafting opportunities.

Trekking in Sikkim

Sikkim attracts hillside lovers from all around the world, particularly trekkers, thanks to Mount Kanchenjunga, the world's third-highest peak. Most trekkers prefer solo hiking in Sikkim because it allows them to relax and enjoy the scenery. There are numerous treks in Sikkim to choose from, but Damthang to Tendong, Darap Village, Hillay to Varsey, and Ravangla to Maenam Hill Top are among the most popular short treks in the state.

Skiing in Gulmarg

Gulmarg skiing is suitable for both beginners and experienced skiers. Gulmarg's snow-covered hills and terrains are breathtaking. Consider Gulmarg as one of the top adventure destinations in India, with classes for amateurs and equipment available for everyone. Prepare to have the time of your life on this trip!

Caving in Meghalaya

Meghalaya, known as the "Land of Clouds," is always on the minds of travellers for a reason. 'Caving,' which means 'exploring the wild cave systems,' may or may not be a new phrase for you. This 5- to 10-day caving experience in Meghalaya takes you through those caverns available, ranging in difficulty from easy to medium. You'll need someone to help you with caving gear and equipment. In addition, he will give a professional tour guide to assist you in navigating the caves.

Waterfalls, narrow corridors, flooded passages, and species such as small fish, crabs, beetles, and bats can all be found depending on the cave you're in. The longest cave in Meghalaya, and also one of the longest in the world, is Krem Liat Prah.

Waterfall Rappelling in Shillong

Shillong, with several adventure sports, deserves to be considered one of India's greatest adventure destinations. And going water rafting at Elephant Falls in Shillong is a fantastic way to spend your weekend and clear your thoughts. This activity, which is among the most popular things to do in Shillong with friends in the winter, cannot be overlooked. The rappelling begins at the bottom of the 40-foot fall and goes all the way to the top.

Adventure awaits! So, what exactly are you looking for? Choose from one of India's top adventure sports destinations, and live your life. These exciting activities in India will stimulate your interest and fulfil all of your trip fantasies. So, be brave and try these things to sate your wanderlust!

