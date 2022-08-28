A first-of-its-kind Red Fort Centre
New Delhi, Aug 28 The monument at Red Fort, a top-notch visitor centre has opened in the Red Fort, according to Mitra, Dalmia Bharat Ltd. The multi-story centre, which opens to the public exhibits the rich heritage of the Mughal-era when the fort was created and has been curated in close cooperation with the Ministries of Culture, Tourism and Archaeological Survey of India
