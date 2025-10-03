Most Indians still consider all dog breeders evil. A few unethical breeders have soiled the reputation of all breeders in the country.

However, this is not the case. Dog breeding, if done ethically, is a legal and socially acceptable activity. In fact, it is important to continue a line of healthy and pure breeds. While we cannot do much about the unethical ones, we can definitely give you a list of ethical dog breeders in India.

Here are ten of the most reputable and ethical dog breeders in India:

1. Doggywala

Doggywala carries a legacy of over ten years in ethical dog breeding practices. Its team of canine experts and ethical breeders helps customers make suitable choices. With breeding farms in cities like Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai, Doggywala allows you to visit them and see how they treat their furry friends. Their website provides detailed information about almost every breed available in India, along with the latest prices.

2. Premium Pet House

Premium Pet House has also held on to its reputation as an ethical dog breeder in India for years. It is a KCI-registered breeder with a team of qualified and experienced dog lovers. It has breeding farms in Pune, Kolhapur, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, and various other Indian cities.

Premium Pet House is best known for its seamless online deliveries and online pet store. The dog breeders deliver cute little pups across India after showing the latest pictures and videos to their customers. They also have a dedicated pet store stocked with products like toys, breed-specific food, treats, collars, leashes, crates, and more.

3. Saee Kennel

If you live in Pune, you should definitely check out Saee Kennel and its ethically-bred puppies for sale. It gives you KCI-certified puppies at the best local prices. Saee Kennel removes the middlemen in the process, bringing down the prices of even exotic breeds like Siberian Huskies. The team of ethical dog breeders also provides breed-specific kennel services. You can leave your dog at the kennel if you are planning to stay away from your home for some time. The professionals at Saee Kennel will look after your little one until you return.

4. Premium Pet Palace

Premium Pet Palace offers a blend of indigenous, popular, and exotic dog breeds, all bred ethically. Its official website showcases various breeds you can choose from. Once chosen, you can request a personalized quote and pictures/videos of available puppies. Premium Pet Palace recommends the right breeds to its clients as per their requirements. For example, if you are allergic to fur, you can buy a breed like a Poodle. If you love exercising, you should buy a Golden Retriever, Labrador, Doberman, German Shepherd, or Rottweiler.

5. Book Your Puppy

Book Your Puppy is an online portal to buy healthy and ethically-bred puppies. A few simple clicks can help you place your order, and your puppy will be on its way. Book Your Puppy was created to make the process of selecting and buying puppies as simple as possible. Without compromising on matters like safety and health, the breeders make secure puppy deliveries across the country.

6. Shubh Kennel

Shubh Kennel has ethical dog breeders helping you narrow down your options. It has the largest puppy and kitten directory in India, covering all major tier 1 and 2 cities. The official website helps you select the breed you need, the state you belong to, and the city you live in. It will show you the puppies available in your area, along with pictures and prices. If a puppy tugs at your heartstrings, you can immediately buy it online.

7. PuppyWala

PuppyWala offers a single solution to multiple dog-related needs. It helps you buy and adopt puppies based on your requirements. The team at PuppyWala also provides personalized puppy care support to its customers. If you are a first-time dog parent, you can approach these professionals for feeding, grooming, and training tips. PuppyWala also guides its customers to buy healthy and breed-specific pet products. From beds and treats to toys and feeding bowls, you can ask experienced experts about what is best for your puppy. The KCI-registered company is best known for its after-sales support, helping you get comfortable with the new member in your house.

8. Book My Puppy

Book My Puppy is the site you visit when you have no idea about how to become a pet parent and what to do once you have a puppy. It is a team of ethical dog breeders who offer a range of different services fBook My Puppy gives you contacts of trusted vets, pet stores, grooming professionals, and much more with the click of a button. If you are already a pet parent, it helps you find the right mating partner for your furry friend, too.

9. Premium Doggies

Premium Doggies gives dog lovers a wide range of puppies based on their preferences. It facilitates online puppy purchases and helps you compare puppy prices for different breeds and across different cities.

The most popular and ethically-bred puppies at Premium Doggies include German Shepherds, Siberian Huskies, Lhasa Apsos, Shih Tzus, Toy Pomeranians, Labrador Retrievers, and Pugs.

10. Best For Pets

Best For Pets has been a popular portal for comparing puppy prices and pet products for several years. It also ethically breeds dogs and sells healthy pups to dog lovers across India.

Along with buying a furry friend, you can visit Best For Pets for training, grooming, and feeding tips. Its diverse portfolio is not limited to dogs. You can also buy cute little kittens (Ragdolls, Persian Cats, orange cats, Siamese cats, etc.) at affordable prices at Best For Pets.

Know Your Preferences First

Buying a puppy has become easier than ever. However, you should know your preferences before finalizing a deal. Consult reputed and ethical dog breeders to make the right choice. Share your lifestyle, allergies, and other specific preferences to get personalized recommendations. While finding an ethical dog breeder in India completes half your job, you need to fulfil the other half by making informed purchases.