A luxury bohemian hideaway nestled in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve

By IANS | Published: January 8, 2022 12:27 PM2022-01-08T12:27:05+5:302022-01-08T12:35:51+5:30

New Delhi, Jan 8 The Nautilus in the Maldives is cosy and intimate hideaway, allowing couples to spend ...

A luxury bohemian hideaway nestled in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve | A luxury bohemian hideaway nestled in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve

A luxury bohemian hideaway nestled in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve

Next

New Delhi, Jan 8 The Nautilus in the Maldives is cosy and intimate hideaway, allowing couples to spend their time however they choose during a romantic getaway. 'Anytime, anywhere, and as you please' are the guiding principles of the property. Encouraging one to disconnect from the outside world and enjoy a romantic Maldivian getaway for two.

There are no set rules or timetables to follow. Instead, your personal House Master

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :New DelhiMaldiveshouse