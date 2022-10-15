New Delhi, Oct 15 As the "Live and Work Anywhere" phenomenon has taken off among people who are able to work remotely, travel platform Airbnb, has become increasingly integral to solo travelers. According to its internal data, approximately 30 per cent of domestic and international bookings between Q2 2021 to Q2 2022 were by solo travelers from India.

The platform launches a new safety product for solo travelers in Hindi. This product feature comes amidst the solo travel trend that's surging in India, with growth of overall, solo domestic travel amongst Ind by about 120 percent in Q2 2022, when compared to Q2 2019.

Tara Bunch, Airbnb's Global Head of Operations said: "The safety of our community, including solo travelers, is one of our top priorities and at the very heart of everything we do. As part of this, we're rolling out a safety product in India that aims to allow solo travelers to experience all that the country has to offer with added peace of mind. We're very much committed to helping travelers explore India's world-renowned natural beauty, culture and exceptional culinary scene with confidence."

