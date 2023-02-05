A painting session for seniors at Mumbai Urban Art Festival by St+Art India

New Delhi, Feb 5 Asian Paints Ltd. and St+art India Foundation's Mumbai Urban Art Festival team up with Goodfellows, India's first companionship startup that organises meaningful events for elderly members of society who live alone. Their start-up, led by Shantanu Naidu and other recent graduates who have undergone rigorous testing for emotional intelligence and empathy, focuses on the deep connections between generations. They've also gotten a small investment from people like Ratan Tata and Hiranandani, among others.

The artists from St+art India and the "Grandpals" from Goodfellows collaborated for a one-of-a-kind event at the Mumbai Urban Art Festival on February 1, 2023, where they painted an entire wall at Sassoon Docks. Due to the fact that seniors are frequently excluded from urban artistic experiences, this collaboration gave them the chance to not only observe but also participate in the creative process. A "good fellow" supported each senior. And just like every other Goodfellows occasion, this one also made them smile.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor