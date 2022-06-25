A place to unwind with uplifting spirits

New Delhi, June 25 Tired of being closed in and restricted to airconditioned spaces? Feel like just chilling in natural surroundings? If you're a city slicker it might not be easy to head out of town during a packed work schedule, but these hip spots in your city give you the vibe you need to feel like you're on vacation.

Delhi

Unplugged Courtyard

Unplugged Courtyard's ambience stays true to its Instagram bio, which says its a space which reminds one of classic vintage heritage featuring a sandstone courtyard covered in trees, in the midst of Delhi's Connaught Place. The restaurant's rustic and green decor, as well as its wooden furnishings, are all intended to make you feel at home. The average price for two persons with alcohol is about Rs.1,600.

Diggin

Located in Delhi's Chanakyapuri, this quaint cafe serves continental, Italian, fast food, pizza, pasta, desserts, coffee, and beverages. There is always a line of people waiting to get a table a this cute place, so best to go early! The average price for two people, excluding any relevant taxes and fees, is Rs.1,400.

Auro Kitchen & Bar

Nestled in Hauz Khas, Delhi, the Auro Kitchen & Bar focuses on Italian, Continental, and Modern Indian cuisines. Alomng with lush green surroundings the location offers live music gigs and a rooftop atmosphere to help you sail through the week. Rs 2,000/- is the average price for two individuals.

Limitless Cookhouse & Bar

One of Delhi's oldest malls, Ansal Plaza, is where you'll find Limitless Cookhouse & Bar. You can choose to groove to live music and enjoy your meal at rooftop spot in the heart of the city. When dining there, you should sample some of the popular delicacies like Chocolate Dome and Chocolate Ball.

Diablo

Even if you're having a bad day, Diablo's dynamic interior and outdoor atmosphere will make you feel better. Italian, Turkish, Iranian, and Mediterranean cuisines are all represented. The atmosphere of the restaurant is inspired by the contemporary Middle East. A hearty supper with wine may be had for an average price of Rs 2,500 for two persons.

Mumbai

AER bar and lounge, at Four Seasons hotel

Drinks, an evening with friends and good music with a view of Mumbai's skyline and sea is what sets this Luxe open-air rooftop bar apart. Come at dusk for the sunset and stay till dawn or the party.

1522 Bar And Kitchen

The restaurant has a wonderfully warm atmosphere, excellent service, and reasonable prices, set in a lush green courtyard with a European vibe.

O Pedro, BKC

O Pedro in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex combines Goan and Portuguese cuisine. Try the Prawns Balchao and crispy crab, are worth trying. A perfct spot to catch up with colleagues after working hours.

Olive Bar & Kitchen, Bandra

The Olive Bar & Kitchen is Mumbai's Mediterranean melting pot. The celebrity favourite restaurant serves Italian cuisine at its best. This restaurant is also well-known for its candlelight dinners, which are both romantic and elegant.

Boardwalk by Flamboyante

Boardwalk by Flamboyante is all about transporting you to that long-awaited vacation with delicious food and drinks, a cool breeze. A panoramic sunset awaits you for a fun filled evening. The approximate cost for two people is Rs 2,000/- Without alcohol

Kolkata

Roastery Coffee House

The Roastery Coffee House is well-known among coffee enthusiasts for serving the best Siphon Coffee in Kolkata. It's also worth noting that Roastery Coffee House has locations in cities such as Delhi, Hyderabad, and others. The Kolkata venue is soothing and allows you to reconnect with nature.

Ozora

In Ozora, you can eat everything from North Indian to Chinese, Italian, Continental, Asian, and Mughlai. Ozora is also known to be Kolkata's highest hospitality destination, with a SkyDeck, Fine Dining, Banquets, and an Infinity Pool Lounge.

Deck 88

Kolkata is known for its colonial architecture, traditional cuisine, music, and theatre. Deck 88 has everything you need for a good view of the city while sitting at a rooftop . People come to Deck88 to wine and relax while eating popular kebabs.

What's Up

Whatsup Kolkata is well-known for its breathtaking views and reasonable food prices, where you can eat your favorite dishes such as Chicken Tikka Momo, Cajun Style Chicken, and Chicken Cheese Ball. The restaurant is located at Southern Avenue, Kolkata.

Cloud Social

The Cloud Social is a new lounge in south Kolkata. Enjoy delectable starters and refreshing mocktails while gazing out the window at the cloud-clad skyline.

Pune

The Sassy Spoon

As one of The Sassy Spoon's Instagram posts stated, "It's the perfect time to enjoy dining in the outdoors. Grab a cup of coffee, a leisurely meal or a drink at Sassy and make the most of this amazing weather!" Enjoy a beautiful interiors as well as warm food and hospitality at just Rs 1600 for two.

Paasha, JW Marriott Pune

Paasha at JW Marriott, Pune is known for having one of the most exclusive options for Northern Western Frontier Cuisine with a breathaking city view. Some of the popular dish at Paasha are Masala Cashewnuts, Aloo Nazakat, Murg Peshawari, Whiskey Cocktail, Paneer Lababdaar and Lahori Chicken.

Murphies

Your friendly neighborhood resto-bar. At Murphies you can forecast a bright and memorable day with the unique European menu they serve at just Rs 1700 for two person.

Malaka Spice

What makes Malaka Spices unique is that they are organic oriented, so the food is farm to table, creating aromatic and tasty South-Asian cuisine. Malaka Spice is located in Kothrud, Pune.

Donatella

One of Pune's most well-known restaurants, is a tranquil and calming space in the heart of Wakad, serving world cuisine and tropical cocktails with poolside seating.

Chennai

Down Sterling

A vintage building in a prime location serving connoisseurs of fine food and spirits. Down Sterling serves a nice high tea. The staff is extremely cooperative, and the portions are generous.

East Coast At Madras Square

A romantic setting for a couple who enjoys the slow life. Dishes at Madras Square include Panko Chicken, Crab Cakes, and Achari Paneer.

Bay 6

Delicious food and the sound of crashing waves at Bay 6. Chennai's exotic new beach lounge is perfect for anyone who enjoys food, drinks, and the ocean. Allow the refreshing waves to revitalise your senses and transport you to a safe haven where all things are good and pure!

Sage and Lavender Bistro

Sage and Lavender Bistro opened not long ago with the intention of bringing the outdoors inside. Shilpa Reddy founded the restaurant, and their best sellers are the meat Radang and Singapore chicken.

The Bark

The Bark is in Alwarpet, Chennai. Many people come to the restaurant with their pets to have fun and meet new people in the intimate seating arrangement. The fact that they have a play area for pets is an added bonus.

Chandigarh

Cottage

The vibe check is Mediterranean and European country, the cottage is a calm and pocket friendly space to hang out with friends, especially if you are a student on a tight budget. The meal for two at the Cottage costs Rs 1100.

Virgin Courtyard

A bar and kitchen with a jungle theme Tulum Jungle Roof is located in Chandigarh's Sector 34. Tulum tacos are scrumptious.

Plefora - The Theatre Cafe

A drive-in cinema and cabana-style cafe open daily from 12 pm to 12 am, Plefora can be found in New Chandigarh.

Cafe JCS

Cafe JCS is a cross between a North Indian coffee shop and American style diner. Hunan Prawns, Loaded Potato Skins, Herbed Chicken, Basil Ice Cream, Chicken Florentine, and Chocolate Frappe are some of their bestsellers.

Hyderabad

The Hoppery

"Your favourite lakeside brewery smells of festive season", reads one of The Hoppery's Instagram posts. The Hoppery is located in Jubilee Hills, in the heart of Hyderabad. Serving the best Continental cuisine, visit this instagrammable restaurant for a memorable dining experience.

Tabula Rasa

Enter Tabula Rasa with your friends to an enjoyable rhythm performed live. It is a destination for live music, good food, and nothing but positive vibes. Besides the best live performance experience, Tabula Rasa offers a great continental dish with an approximate cost of Rs 2300 for two.

Makau

This is the place to be if you like Sushi, Cheesecake, Mocktails, and opulence. A magnificent fusion of elegance, craft, and warmth. Enter the Other Side of Jubilee Hills at Makau.

Broadway

There's nothing spectacular to see here except a legendary brew house where beer fables are born every day! This place is all about vintage decor, bar games, live sports screenings, good bartenders, good food, and a large space.

Farzi Cafe

A place to unwind with uplifting spirits and modern gastronomy delights, as well as make many happy memories. Farzi Cafe is owned by one of the industry's biggest names, restaurateur Zorawar Kalra.

The average price for two people is Rs, 1800. The restaurant is known for its classy atmosphere and fusion cuisine.

