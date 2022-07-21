A playful denim collection for Spring/Summer 2022

New Delhi, July 21 On the court, Naomi Osaka is one of the fiercest competitors in all of professional tennis. But off the court, she's known for being laid back and low-key or, as she likes to say, "gentle like a flower". It's these two sides of her personality that inspired not only her famous "flower bear" logo - ferocious like a bear, gentle like a flower.

The young stat has collaborated with Levi's to create a playful new line, Levi's x Naomi Osaka denim collection for Spring/Summer 2022.

The collection includes five new denim pieces, each of which was based on original sketches by Naomi, and all feature contrasting denim washes and creative plays on proportion. It's a unique and stylish lineup that can serve as the perfect centrepiece for any outfit.

Included is a cascading Mermaid Skirt featuring contrasting denim and a ruffled, high-low hemline that makes for a short skirt on one side and a maxi skirt on the other. There's also the Denim Halter Top, a streamlined light-wash denim halter, perfect for playing off the volume of the Mermaid Skirt, or even better, the oversized Artist Coat - a mid-length, wide-sleeved, drop-shoulder coat featuring big patch pockets

