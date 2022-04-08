A rediscovered drawing by Michelangelo to be offered on auction
By IANS | Published: April 8, 2022 03:45 PM2022-04-08T15:45:02+5:302022-04-08T16:05:56+5:30
New Delhi, April 8 Christie's announced the sale of a previously unseen drawing by Michelangelo, 'A Naked Young ...
New Delhi, April 8 Christie's announced the sale of a previously unseen drawing by Michelangelo, 'A Naked Young Man'
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app