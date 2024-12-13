A Year-End Mea Culpa: Stitching Scars with Gold

New Delhi [India], December 13 : The year whispers its final farewell, leaving behind echoes of laughter and tears, triumphs and trials. As the curtain falls, I find myself grappling with ghosts of the pastmoments that slipped through my fingers, words I should have swallowed, and silences that should have spoken. This is my moment of reckoning, a year-end mea culpa that seeks to mend the frayed edges of love, friendship, and family with threads of honesty, humility, and hope.

Life, as I see it, is a tapestryrich, textured, vibrant, and layered. Each thread is a memory, a connection, a bond that weaves us into something larger than ourselves. Together, we shimmer like a kaleidoscope in sunlight, a mosaic of emotions and experiences. But even the most exquisite fabric can tear under the weight of missteps and misunderstandings. And so, I find myself staring at a rent in the weavea gaping wound I caused, an absence that echoes like an empty stage after the lights have dimmed.

I have failed. Failed to protect the precious patchwork of family and friends. Failed to hold up my end of the collective promise we make to each other: to care, to forgive, to nurture. Somewhere along the way, my pride became the needle that punctured our unity, my words the scissors that cut through the trust we had so painstakingly built. The absence of my loved ones is not just a loss; it is a glaring transgression, a reminder of how fragile the threads of love can be when stretched too far.

The Weight of Wounds

There are wounds that time cannot healonly courage, contrition, and compassion can. As I sit here at the threshold of a new year, I reflect on the fissures I created, the silences that became chasms. I think of my cousins, once my confidants, now distant memories. I think of my aunt, whose warmth once wrapped around me like a blanket, now replaced by a cold, aching void. Their absence is not just their silence; it is my fault. My choices. My inability to extend the hand of reconciliation when I should have.

It is easy to justify our actions, to dress up our transgressions in the finery of reason and righteousness. But the truth is naked and unyielding. I hurt those I love, and in doing so, I diminished myself. The fabric of our connection is torn, but it is not beyond repair. I see the tear not as an end but as an invitationto stitch, to mend, to make something even more beautiful than before.

Stitching Scars with Gold

In the Japanese art of kintsugi, broken pottery is repaired with gold, turning cracks into seams of beauty. What was once shattered becomes a testament to resilience, a celebration of imperfection. This is my intention as I reach out to those I've hurtto stitch our scars with gold, to transform our brokenness into brilliance.

It begins with acknowledgment. To those I've wronged, I offer no excuses, no defensesonly my deepest apologies. I recognize the hurt I caused, the trust I broke. I see now that my actions were not just mistakes; they were failures of the heart, lapses in love and loyalty. And for that, I am truly sorry.

But apologies, however heartfelt, are not enough. Words are wind; actions are the anchor. To heal the wounds I've inflicted, I must show, not just say, my commitment to reconciliation. I must listen without defensiveness, speak without blame, and act with the generosity and grace that were once extended to me.

The Elasticity of Forgiveness

Forgiveness is not an easy gift to ask for, nor is it an easy one to give. It requires an elasticity of the hearta willingness to stretch beyond pain, anger, and disappointment. It is a leap of faith, a surrender to the possibility of renewal. I do not take it lightly, nor do I presume to deserve it. But I hope for it, not as a balm for my guilt, but as a bridge to something bettera richer, stronger, more compassionate bond.

To my family, I say this: I miss you. I miss the laughter, the stories, the shared history that binds us in ways no one else can understand. I miss the warmth of your presence, the joy of your company. I know I let you down, and I know it will take time to rebuild what was lost. But I am here, ready to do the work, ready to earn back your trust.

To my friends, I say this: Thank you for your patience, for the space you gave me to find my way back to myself. Thank you for holding the door open, even when I hesitated to walk through it. I promise to be a better friendto show up, to speak up, to make up for the times I let you down.

A Future Forged in Faith

As the new year dawns, I step into it with a renewed commitment to kindness, courage, and connection. I choose to see every crack as an opportunity for kintsugi, every tear as a chance to stitch with gold. I choose to embrace the discomfort of self-reflection, the vulnerability of apology, and the hope of forgiveness. I choose to believe in the power of love to heal, to transform, to transcend.

This is not a resolution; it is a promise. To myself, to my family, to my friends. A promise to honor the weave of our collective lives, to cherish the threads that connect us, to mend what I have torn. A promise to live with intention, to speak with sincerity, to act with integrity.

The Light Ahead

The poet Rumi once wrote, "The wound is the place where the light enters you." As I close this chapter and turn the page to a new year, I hold onto this truth. The scars I carry are not marks of shame but reminders of lessons learned, love lost and found, pain endured and overcome. They are my map, my guide, my testament to the resilience of the human spirit.

To those I've hurt, I ask: Will you allow the light to enter? Will you join me in stitching our shared wounds with gold? Will you walk with me into a future where our collective shimmer is brighter, richer, more radiant than ever before?

And to those reading this, I say: Look at your own tapestry. Where are the tears, the rips, the frayed edges? Who have you hurt, and who has hurt you? As the year ends, take a moment to reflect, to reconcile, to repair. Let us all enter the new year not with the weight of regret, but with the lightness of forgiveness and the promise of possibility.

For in the end, we are all weavers, all potters, all artists of our own lives. And the most beautiful creations are not those that are flawless, but those that bear the marks of love, loss, and redemption. Let us stitch our scars with gold, and let the new year be a canvas for the masterpiece of our collective humanity.

The curtain falls. The light lingers. And the story begins anew. (ANI/ Suvir Saran)

Disclaimer: Suvir Saran is an aesthete, author, Chef and educator. The views expressed in this column are his own.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor