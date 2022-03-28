AAP leader Raghav Chadha walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

Senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party, Raghav Chadha took a walk down the fashion lane as a showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week 2022.

On Sunday, Chadha walked the ramp for his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

Dressed in a leather jacket, paired with leather pants and matching shoes, he exuded confidence in his ramp debut.

An orange belt with lining on shoulders in the same colour stood out in the otherwise all-black outfit.

Actor Aparshakti Khurana also walked the ramp for Sachdeva, flaunting a grey suit with matching jogger pants, sports shoes and sported round glasses with chain.

Meanwhile, Chadha has recently been officially elected to the Rajya Sabha as an MP.

( With inputs from ANI )

