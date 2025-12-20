Acne Scars on Face: Why They Occur and How to Reduce Them Naturally

Small scars on face are primarily caused due to bad acne as it damages skin tissues, and collagen is not produced in sufficient quantities. Many people also develop facial pits because they pop their pimples. However, some people develop pits on their face even without having acne. These pits don't look good, so many people try to get rid of them. If you also have pits on your face, home remedies like aloe vera, honey, coconut oil, and gram flour-milk paste can be helpful. While medical treatments like chemical peeling and microneedling are available for severe pitting, it is essential to consult a doctor in such cases.

Apply aloe vera gel directly to the pits. Mixing it with a Vitamin E capsule can yield better results. Make a paste of honey and cinnamon powder and apply it. This helps reduce acne and pits. Coconut oil moisturizes the skin and accelerates the healing process. Apply it regularly. Prepare a paste by mixing gram flour, honey, and milk. Wash your face after it dries. This tightens the pores and can reduce the pits to some extent.

What to eat to fill in facial scars ?

A proper diet is very important for skin health. Eat foods rich in Vitamin C, such as strawberries, blueberries, kiwi, and broccoli. For Omega-3 fatty acids, consume walnuts, flaxseeds, and soybeans. Include zinc-rich foods like beans and other foods rich in zinc. Along with this, drinking enough water every day is very important, as water is essential for skin health.