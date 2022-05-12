Adidas X Parley's 'Run for the Oceans' returns for its fifth year

BY life

New Delhi, May 12 As we approach World Oceans Day on June 8, Adidas and its longstanding partner Parley for the Oceans are once again encouraging the global sporting community to turn an activity into action and 'Run for the Oceans' in 2022.

For the first time, new activities have been introduced to the challenge, making this the most inclusive 'Run for the Oceans' yet. People from all parts of the global sporting community are invited to hit the streets, the tennis court and the football field, and unite to help protect the oceans from plastic waste.

Launching between May 23–June 8, the event returns for its fifth year, with the ambition of mobilising a generation to help end plastic waste. Research shows that the world is at a tipping point, with it predicted that oceans will contain more plastic than fish by 2050.

For every 10 minutes of running from select activities, such as running, tennis or football recorded by participants through the Adidas Runtastic app, Joyrun, Codoon, Yeudongquan or Strava, Parley will clean up the equivalent weight of one plastic bottle from beaches, remote islands and coastlines before it reaches the ocean

