Ahmedabad Jal Yatra 2025: 108 Urns of Sabarmati Water Brought on Jyeshtha Purnima for Lord Jagannath’s Abhishek

The Lord Jagannath’s Jal Abhishek (bathing rituals) will be performed on Jyeshtha Purnima today (June 11) in Ahmedabad. Jal Yatra of Lord Jagannath marks the festival and Rath Yatra on June 27, 2025. The perform this rituals, water from Sabarmati River was brought in 108 urns for Lord Jagannath to perform scared ritual.

The witness this annual rituals thousands of devotees gathered and took part in the religious celebration Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The head priest of the Jagannath Temple, Sant Dilip Das Maharaj, will led the procession with traditional fervour. As per the tradition, holy water from the Sabarmati River was brought to the temple for Maha Abhishek, which is performed 11 times on this day.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Ahead of the June 27 Rath Yatra, the Jagannath Jal Yatra was held in Ahmedabad on Jyeshtha Purnima. Water from the Sabarmati River was brought in 108 urns for Lord Jagannath’s abhishek pic.twitter.com/ZNtF1cXgFe — IANS (@ians_india) June 11, 2025

Devotees carrying copper kalash (pots) on their heads by chanting prayers and singing bhajans. The Jal Yatra is an important spiritual prelude to the grand Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, symbolising purification and readiness to welcome the divine journey.

"On the auspicious occasion of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, a Jalyatra festival is celebrated," said Maharaj Dilip Das. Ahead of the 148th Jagannath Rath Yatra on June 27, police conducted a bullet march to ensure security along the sensitive route. About 100 police officers participated to reinforce law and order.

"In the Jal Yatra of Lord Jagannath, along with various saints and religious leaders, you can see how people are participating with full faith and joy. The Yatra has begun with great enthusiasm," he added.

Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, "Lakhs of people join Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra as it is a centre of devotion for the people of Ahmedabad and Gujarat... Today, the Jal yatra will be carried out on the bank of the Sabarmati as part of the rituals that are performed ahead of Rath Yatra. Preparations are being made for the Yatra that commences on June 27... It is the biggest Yatra - from both the perspectives - administration and devotion."