Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Know the Moon Rise Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals and Significance of Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi

Sankashti Chaturthi, a day of great religious significance for Hindus and Lord Ganesha devotees, will be observed on December 18, 2024. Falling during the Krishna Paksha in the month of Pausha, this auspicious occasion is dedicated to honoring Lord Ganesha. The Chaturthi Tithi occurs twice a month during Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha, with devotees marking the day through fasting and prayers.

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi: Date, Time, and Moonrise Details

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: December 18, 2024, at 10:06 AM

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: December 19, 2024, at 10:02 AM

Moonrise Timing: December 18, 2024, at 8:26 PM

Devotees observing the Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi fast can break their fast only after sighting the moon. The moonrise time has been provided to help devotees easily spot the moon and conclude their fast accordingly.

Significance of Sankashti Chaturthi

Sankashti Chaturthi holds immense importance in Hinduism as it is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the beloved son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Known as the first deity to be worshipped, Lord Ganesha is revered as the remover of obstacles, or Vighnaharta. Devotees seek his blessings to overcome challenges, attain wisdom, and bring peace and prosperity into their lives. Observing this auspicious day through prayer, fasting, and rituals enhances faith in divine grace while purifying both body and mind.

Puja Rituals for Sankashti Chaturthi

Begin the day with a holy bath.

Place an idol of Lord Ganesha on a wooden plank.

Light a diya with desi ghee in front of the idol.

Offer marigold garlands, Durva grass, Modaks, and Laddoos to Lord Ganesha.

Position a kalash filled with water near the idol.

Chant mantras dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Recite the Sankashti Vrat Katha and seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings.

Perform evening worship for Lord Ganesha.

Conclude the fast by offering water to the Moon God after moonrise.

Benefits of Worshipping Lord Ganesha