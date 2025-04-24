Akshay Tritiya 2025: What to Buy on This Auspicious Day to Attract Prosperity and Good Luck

Akshay Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, will be celebrated on April 30, 2025. Considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, it is believed that any good deed or purchase made on this day brings lasting prosperity. According to Drik Panchang, the Akshay Tritiya puja muhurat will be from 5:41 a.m. to 12:18 p.m. The Tritiya tithi will begin at 5:31 p.m. on April 29 and will end at 2:12 p.m. on April 30.

Here are some items that people traditionally buy on Akshay Tritiya to bring good fortune into their lives:

Gold

Gold tops the list of purchases. From coins to ornaments, bringing gold home on this day is seen as a sign of wealth and prosperity.

Silver

Many families also buy silver. It is linked with Goddess Lakshmi and is thought to bring financial stability. Some people also bring home silver coins with images of Lakshmi and Ganesha for blessings.

Earthen Pots

Those who cannot afford expensive items often opt for earthen pots. These are useful in summer and are made of soil, which represents Mother Earth. This is believed to bring blessings.

Tulsi Plant

The Tulsi plant is associated with purity and is seen as a form of Lakshmi. A healthy plant is believed to bring success and good health.

Cotton

Cotton is used for making wicks for lamps. Since it is important in daily prayers, people believe buying cotton brings spiritual growth and peace.

Rock Salt

Rock salt is believed to remove negativity. It is used in cooking and bathing. In Vastu and Ayurveda, it is considered helpful in clearing blockages and balancing energy.

Akshay Tritiya is a day to invest not just in material goods but also in spiritual growth. Whatever is done with pure intent on this day is believed to multiply in value and blessings.