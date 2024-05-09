Akshaya Tritiya 2024: 5 Auspicious Things to Buy for Prosperity

The 5 auspicious things to buy on Akha Teej, also known as Akshaya Tritiya, to invite prosperity and good fortune are:

1. Gold Jewelry: Purchasing gold jewelry is believed to bring wealth, success, and good fortune. It is a common tradition among Hindus to invest in gold on this auspicious day as it is associated with eternal prosperity and luck.

2.Silver Items: Buying silver items like utensils, coins, or idols of deities is considered auspicious on Akshaya Tritiya. Silver is believed to bring blessings of prosperity and abundance, making it a significant purchase for this day.

3. Puja Items: Acquiring puja items such as idols of deities, puja thalis, incense sticks, and sacred books like the Bhagavad Gita or Ramayana is a popular tradition on Akshaya Tritiya. These items symbolize spiritual values and attract blessings of abundance into one's life.

4. Property or Land: Investing in property or land on Akshaya Tritiya is believed to ensure growth and prosperity in the future. It is thought that any property acquired on this day will appreciate over time, bringing enduring prosperity to the owner.

5. Charity: Giving to the less fortunate by donating food, clothes, or money to charitable organizations is considered highly auspicious on Akshaya Tritiya. This act of selflessness is believed to accumulate good karma and attract blessings of abundance, fostering compassion and goodwill.