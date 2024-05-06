Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Time, and Significance

The third day or Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha is celebrated as Akshaya Tritiya. This is considered as a good day for any auspicious activities. It is also known as Akha Teej. This day is celebrated across the country with happiness and fervor. This year Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on 10th May 2024. The meaning of Kashaya means never diminishing or eternal, and Tritiya refers to the their lunar day of the bright half of the Hindu month of vaisakha. Its is said that if you want to but any thing then this day is good. This day will bring prosperity and abundance that will never diminish.

Here are some key aspects of the significance and rituals of Akshaya Tritiya:

It is associated with Lord Vishnu, Lord Kubera (the god of wealth), and Goddess Lakshmi. Worshipping them is believed to bring wealth and fortune. Buying gold and other precious metals on this day is considered auspicious and believed to bring good luck. Starting new ventures, businesses, or moving into a new home are considered especially lucky on this day. Performing charitable acts, feeding the poor, and other good deeds are also important rituals. The day is also associated with the birth of Lord Parasurama, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Akshaya Tritiya is also known by Akha Teej, Akti, Parsurama Jayanti.

Shubh Muhurat

Tritiya Tithi Begins - May 10, 2024 - 04:17 AM

Tritiya Tithi Ends - May 11, 2024 - 02:50 AM. Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat - 05:13 AM to 11:43 AM