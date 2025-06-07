Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday to Khushi Kapoor: TOP 5 Actresses Who Are Reinventing Saree Styles
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 7, 2025 15:33 IST2025-06-07T15:32:51+5:302025-06-07T15:33:48+5:30
Bollywood actresses have consistently owned the limelight with their fashion sense especially when it comes to sarees. From sleeveless ...
Bollywood actresses have consistently owned the limelight with their fashion sense especially when it comes to sarees. From sleeveless blouses to drapes with hooped patterns, these B-town divas are reinventing saree styles by embracing trends and adding their own unique twists. Here’s a look at the top 5 actresses who have rocked distinct drapes:
Alia Bhatt:
Alia Bhatt stunned in an Ajrakh saree for an event, styled in a modern way by pairing it with an off-shoulder blouse. With intricate prints and golden detailing, Alia’s outfit spoke volumes. She kept the look elegant with just a pair of heavy earrings.
View this post on Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor:
Shraddha Kapoor brought a smart fusion to the forefront with an embellished black coat paired with a red silk saree. The off-beat and unexpected look stole the show, amplified further with bold red lips.
View this post on Instagram
Khushi Kapoor:
Khushi Kapoor made waves in a dramatic Manish Malhotra creation a black saree with large hooped patterns and diamond detailing. She paired it with a black off-shoulder blouse and silver jewellery for a futuristic yet classic vibe.
View this post on Instagram
Ananya Panday:
Ananya Panday radiated elegance in a traditional purple saree with an embellished border, paired with a heavily detailed halter-neck blouse. She kept her glam subtle and dewy, accessorising with bold statement earrings.
View this post on Instagram
Suhana Khan:
Suhana Khan exuded royalty in a heavily embellished saree in gold and off-white hues. She paired it with an ornate off-shoulder blouse and added traditional touches with a kundan neckpiece, studs, and bangles.
View this post on Instagram
Open in app