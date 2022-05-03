All you need to know about Akshaya Tritiya

Askhaya Tritiya is considered auspicious for bringing wealth and good fortune and is being celebrated by Hindus and Jains on Tuesday.

The event, which occurs on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Vaishaka month, is said to bring happiness and wealth to all. It is thought that any investments made on this day will yield good returns.

It is believed that if you perform these rituals on Akshaya Tritiya, you will be blessed by the goddess of fortune.

1. Arrange Akshata

People who fast for a day prepare Akshata and offer it to Lord Vishnu to bring good luck to their families. Unbroken rice, turmeric, and kumkum are combined to make akshata.

2. Fasting

Keep a day-long fast to please the Lord. Begin by chanting Gayatri Mantra and presenting water to the Sun God and after that worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. In the evening, break the fast by praying to the Lord and performing puja.

3. Purchase Gold or Silver

Purchasing gold or silver on Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious. It is thought that the valuable objects we purchase on this particular day will remain with us for the rest of our lives. To obtain Goddess Lakshmi's blessings, first purchase gold or silver and gift it to her. It is thought that her blessings will ensure that your home enjoys prosperity.

4. Make donations

Another idea is that the good deeds we perform on Akshaya Tritiya are remembered in the hereafter. As a result, it is suggested that on this day, one should do nice deeds such as making charitable contributions. Grain, clothing, and other supplies can be donated to the needy.

5. Proffer Naivedyam Thali to God

It is believed that offering the Naivedyam Thali to Lord Vishnu will bring us his blessings. The thali is mostly made up of milk and milk products. Milk and grains are used to make sweets, which are subsequently dedicated to the Lord.

( With inputs from ANI )

