Always Exhausted and Thirsty? Know the Real Reasons and Remedies

If you have done more work than usual or are very stressed out one day, it is understandable to feel tired and exhausted. But some people always feel very tired. They have no enthusiasm to do any work. They are always exhausted. They drink a lot of water, but they still experience symptoms of dehydration such as dry mouth. Dieticians have given information about why this problem occurs and what measures should be taken for it.

Why do you always feel exhausted?

Celebrity dietician Shweta Shah says that many people drink a lot of water to prevent dehydration, but still, they experience all the symptoms seen in people with dehydration. The reason for this is that just drinking plain water is not helpful.

Because only if the water contains minerals like potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, that water will remain in your body and you will not suffer from dehydration. For this, while explaining what exactly to do to get electrolytes in the water, she says that people who go to the gym regularly or exercise a lot should add 1 pinch of rock salt to one liter of water and drink it. Drink this water little by little before exercising. Due to this, they will not feel tired at all even after exercising.

The second remedy is to drink ORS once a week. Coconut water also contains a lot of electrolytes. Therefore, drink it once or twice a week.

The third remedy is to add the following ingredients to 1 liter of water and drink that water. 5 different options have been given for this. Choose the one that you find easiest.

3 apple slices, ½ inch cinnamon stick and 1 tsp lemon juice

2 cardamom and 2 basil leaves

2 mint leaves with their stems and 5 curry leaves

1 fig, ½ inch cinnamon stick, 2 cloves and 1 cardamom

1 bay leaf and 1 chakraphool