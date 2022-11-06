An a-la-carte weekend brunch in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 6 Social and live entertainment club, Home, at Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj, has introduced A-La-Carte Weekend Brunch that brings a combination of artisanal ingredients, exotic flavors, bubbly beverages, unique experiences, and entertainment.

Home is all set to serve the best brunch in town with the perfect combination of eggs "as you like them", authentic Napolitano pizzas, gourmet burgers, dimsums to name a few.

Mayank Tiwari, Executive Chef, while introducing the new brunch menu, said, "We want to make weekend(s) special and memorable for patrons. On the road towards it, we have reimagined the new concept of A-la-Carte brunch to cater to guest preferences and enable them to cherish their time with loved ones here. The new menu is an extension of the bonhomie amongst the patrons for that lazy Weekend – just to relax while being served on the table."

"The inspiration behind the brunch is derived from the season and the abundant bounty of vegetables that it brings with it, a play on farm-to-table as it were, with a certain splash of sophistication, and a zest of tasty surprises along the way," he added.

The menu draws inspiration from the Mediterranean sub-continent and presents a selection of freshly-tossed salads right from the Chargrilled Zucchini & Pistou Salad to Norwegian Salmon & Couscous salad for instance. The starter's selection offers an eclectic array of eggs based dishes, including Eggs Meurette, Quintessential Eggs Benedict, Creamy Akuri with Duck Kheema, and Eggs Kejriwal.

The main courses include a delicious selection of juicy, gourmet burgers and freshly-made pizzas. The brunch also offers some classic cocktails by our Beverage Head, Santanu from our recently awarded Asia's 50 Best Bars. The guests can enjoy cocktails on the house with each dish they order from the brunch menu.

A classic selection of desserts concludes the experience, with the Red Wine Poached Pears, Classic Tiramisu, and ever-popular Eton Mess, not to mention a selection of Vegan sugar-free Gelatos.

On a side note, Home has brought back old-world traditions with their recently launched Hi-Tea menu serving an array of sweets, savories, and sandwiches, accompanied by Cocktails and Mocktails to boot, along with the relaxing tea blends and coffee varietals from 4.00-7.00 pm.

