Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor to Ahsaas Channa: Gen-Z Stars’ Best Fashion Moments of 2025

2025 not only saw Gen-Z faces lighting up the screens with impactful performances, but it also saw them making waves in the fashion realm. From bringing on the glitter to playing with textures and colours, fresh faces are experimenting out loud, and the world is watching! As 2025 comes to a sweet end, here’s looking at Gen-Z faces who served best fashion moments of 2025.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday skyrocketed her glam quotient to newer levels in a shimmery Tony Ward couture fringe dress, blending glamour with elegance. The outfit features a sheer nude base with intricate embroidery with metallic accents. The high neckline and full sleeves balance the outfit’s short hemline, adding a bold edge to it. She gives her look a vintage Hollywood vibe by styling her hair in soft waves that fall to the side.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor looked as radiant as ever in a custom mini outfit by Gaurav Gupta, featuring shimmer, high nekline and heavy embellishments all across. The actress paired her look with strappy heels that served her look a sharp edge and amplified her outfit’s appeal with soft curls and selective jewellery pieces.

Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha turned up the glamour quotient in a shimmery black outfit by Maison Rabih Kayrouz, featuring silver sparkling details that defined the edgy outfit with a bodycon fit that accentuated her curves. She kept the overall look chic in the accessory department with selective jewellery pieces and styled her hair in ruffled waves.

Ahsaas Channa

Ahsaas Channa went bold with fashion experiments! She kept her fashion game forward by donning a blue ensemble with pink undertones. Her outfit featured a pleated structural design with a floor-sweeping trail. She simply finished her look with stuffed toy pumps that stole the attention and flexed her Kawaii nail game.

Aneet Padda

Aneet Padda served main character energy in Gaurav Gupta’s fully worked-up black bodycon gown with a sharp neckline. She let the outfit speak volumes by simply keeping accessories to the minimal and styling her hair in smooth waves.