Anganewadi Jatra 2026 Date Announced: Annual Fair of Bharadi Devi To Be Celebrated in February on This Day

The annual jatra (fair), which is held in Anganewadi village in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra at the famous temple of Bharadi Devi has been decided to celebrate on February 9, 2026. The date was decided by the Goddess on Wednesday morning, December 3. Every year, lakhs of devotees across Maharashtra attend Anganewadi Jatra. It is estimated that more than one million people visit Anganewadi to witness the annual fair and to have darshan of Goddess Bharadi (Earth Goddess). Devotees come here to experience the meaning of life after seeing the Goddess 'Yachi Dehi, Yachi Doola' adorned with clothes and ornaments.

The Angane family and all the members of Anganwadi are working hard for the upcoming fest of Mother Bharadi, said the chairman of the board, Chhotu Angane. The Bharadi Dev is known for her wish-fulfilling (Navas). Her devotees express their wishes (Navas) before her and once the wish is fulfilled, they come again for a Darshan to express their gratitude.

Every year, Indian Railways announces special trains for Anganewadi Jatra. Last year, Central Railway (CR) had announced five special trains from Mumbai CSMT to Karmali and from Karmali to CSMT, also from Sawantwadi Road to Panvel, Sawantwadi Road to Lokmanya Tilak (LT).