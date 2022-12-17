A.R. Rahman releases powerful, new version of 'Infinite Love'

New Delhi, Dec 17 A.R. Rahman had no idea that "Infinite Love," his 2012 single, would spark a movement. The world was inspired by the Grammy and Oscar-winning composer's song of inclusivity, peace, and love during one of the darkest years, which was widely expected to conclude with the destruction of the Earth. Fortunately, both the world and music survived. "Infinite Love," a song by Rahman with funk, hip-hop and Indian classical influences, spread joy, thanks, and peace throughout the world.

The song has now completed a decade of existence and on this momentous occasion, Rahman has reimagined the soaring anthem for a new world, a new generation. The original track's timeless lyrics

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor