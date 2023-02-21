Are there any surgical and non surgical knee pain treatment options?

New Delhi, Feb 21 Knee pain can be painful and chronic. Your mobility is hampered, and your mood is significantly impacted. Knee pain management is substantially more challenging in the winter. The sudden drop in barometric pressure brought on by the change in ambient temperature can occasionally cause joints to swell. Pain sometimes has the power to literally bring you to your knees.

When knee pain interferes with your daily activities, it's time to look into your options to make sure you can stay active. While non-surgical approaches are frequently tried as a first line of defense, there are situations where knee surgery is advised or required.

Here are some of the most popular non-surgical and surgical treatment options for knee pain:

Non-Surgical Options such as:

NSAIDs

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are also commonly known as pain relievers that are typically the first step in treating knee pain. NSAIDs which are both over-the-counter and on prescription, can lessen inflammation and block discomfort. It can provide much-needed relief while you recover or investigate other treatment choices, even though this is not a long-term answer

Injections

Another effective treatment for knee discomfort is injection therapy. The injections frequently contain steroids or anti-inflammatory drugs that temporarily relieve symptoms.

Steroid injections are quick-acting medical therapy that may help prevent pain attacks. Hyaluronic acid, lubricants, and anti-inflammatory medications are frequently combined in anti-inflammatory injections.

Treatment with Platelet-Rich Plasma

