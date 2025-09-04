Are You in a Delulu Relationship? Signs, Mistakes, and Reality Check

Genz generation has brough up many new relationship terms, which are currently going viral on social media. Among these terms one term is delulu relationships. This term comes from delusional relationship and it means that when we start a new relationship, we get completely lost in it. In this case we start seeing only the good things about a person. Which we chase. In such a situation, many people decide in their minds that this is a perfect relationship.

Living in a state of delusion can lead to disappointment and pain when reality fails to meet our expectations.

What is the meaning of Delulu?

Delulu means living in your imagination and dreams, leaving the truth. That is, considering or thinking about some things in your mind in a relationship. Basically, it is not like that. For example, considering some hints as too much or big or considering future planning. But the relationship is not yet settled.

Thinking too much: Often we think that someone sent an emoji on our Insta story and that person is interested in us. This is the first sign of ‘delulu’. That is, if someone compliments us a little, it is given a different meaning. That too without understanding the truth.

One way effort: If you are always calling, messaging or planning some things to your partner, but you do not get any response from them, then this is also a sign of delulu. A relationship is healthy only when both sides put efforts.

Who are we: Often people start thinking too far ahead before getting the answer to the question “Who are we?” This is called delulu. In this, our thoughts go so far before we know what is true that we get a big shock going forward.

Infatuation and love are different: We often give the name of relationship to small things or easy talk. We think that the other person is also thinking the same thing that we are doing. But basically the reality is different.